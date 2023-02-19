Patna: Two people were killed and another three were injured, when a group opened fire in a village in Bihar's Patna on Sunday, an official said. The incident took place at Jethuli of Fatuha. Two people of the same family were killed in this firing incident and have been identified as Gautam Kumar and Roshan Kumar.

Police sources said that a group of miscreants fired 50 rounds at a village after a violent clash broke out between two groups over a parking dispute. Enraged by the incident, the locals set the accused's house and marriage hall on fire. On receiving the information, police reached the spot and pulled out the family members of the accused from the house.

The injured were shifted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH). The victim's family alleged that they were leaving for Patna and were taking out the car from their private parking. At the same time, a dispute occurred with some locals. Enraged by this, the accused after some time reached there with their henchmen and fired 50 rounds indiscriminately.