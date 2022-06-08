Bettiah(Bihar): A minor girl was alleged gang-raped by the driver, the helper, and the bus conductor after intoxicating her on the highway near Bettiah bus stand at West Champaran in Bihar on Tuesday afternoon. Police arrested the conductor and the helper of the bus but the driver is still absconding.

Sources in the police said that the girl who was supposed to go to Patna was taken into the bus by the helper. "She was assured that the bus would go to Patna. Then the driver took the bus away from the depot and parked beside the bypass road. Then the trio raped the girl till she fainted," an investigating officer said adding that the girl was given intoxicants before the act. The trio then escaped locking the girl inside.

After the girl came to senses she started banging on the door crying for help. The local people broke open the door of the bus and took the girl out. She was then handed over to the police and was later admitted to a local hospital.

"We have arrested two people and are looking for the third. The medical examination is being done and after the report comes in we will decide the future course of action," the officer added.