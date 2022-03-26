Bhojpur: An accused was arrested on Saturday in Bihar's Bhojpur district for the gruesome gang rape and killing of a minor girl. The accused, as per information, is the father of the victim's friend. Identified as one Nandji Musahar, the accused raped the girl alongside five of his companions, subsequently killing her and burying the body in the marshlands near Bhojpur's Arrah.

The incident came to light after disclosure by the wife of Musahar. The crime, which took place under Charpokhri Police Station, came to light in its entirety after the victim's body was discovered on March 24 from the marshlands after the deceased girl was tagged as missing for 12 days.

As per information, the missing report was filed around March 12 by the brothers of the minor, with the investigation pointing strongly towards the girl's friend's family, especially her father. Facing strict interrogation, Musahar initially confessed to killing her by poisoning her food, with his wife later disclosing the episode. She stated that her daughter was sleeping with her friend when Musahar came and dragged the latter to the other room, where he alongside his friends raped and subsequently killed her.

"They buried her after killing her. We were very scared that night, and ran away," she said. After the revelations, Musahar named five of his accomplices, Golka Musahar, Vikas Musahar, Chait Musahar, Dedha Musahar, and Mukhtar Musahar, to the investigators.

" This is a heart-wrenching incident. Other teenagers and girls should take a lesson from this. Because some teenagers ignorantly run away from home and trust just about anyone. Through the platform of ETV Bharat, I appeal to the people that no teenager or girl should trust anyone except her parents," Himanshu, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Arrah Sadar Police Sation, said about the issue.