Arrah (Bihar): Days after she was brutally tortured and assaulted by miscreants in the Arrah district of Bihar, a minor girl died at a government hospital in Patna on Saturday. Police sources said that the incident took place in the Tiyar village of Tiyar police station area of the district.

They further revealed that according to the FIR lodged on March 5, the deceased Anshu Kumari (12), a resident of Tiyar village went to school in the morning. However, even when the other girls returned home from school in the afternoon, Anshu was nowhere to be seen.

According to the FIR lodged on March 9 when the family members of the deceased started looking for her, they came to know that Khushi Kumari, a young girl from the village, had taken to her home. When they reached the house, the people living there vehemently denied Anshu came there.

However, Anshu's family members became suspicious when they heard that there was a commotion inside the house. The FIR stated that even though the door was locked from the inside, the family members of the deceased somehow reached a room on the rooftop and found Anshu lying there unconscious with several burn marks on her body apparently inflicted with a hot iron and also a severe bruise on her neck indicating that her tormentors perhaps tried to kill her by twisting her neck in a bid break it. Her face was also burnt with kerosene.

Anshu was first rushed to the community health center at Bihiya in a critical condition from where she was referred to the Sadar Hospital in the Arrah district on March 5. However, she was shifted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital on the same night after her condition deteriorated further. She succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

The names of three persons-Paras Giri, Durga Devi, and Khushi Kumari-have been mentioned in the FIR. The victim's family members have also mentioned the role of an unidentified youth in the murder in their complaint.

The enraged family members of the deceased started a protest demonstration with the body in front of the Tiyar police station. They alleged that the police officer has helped the accused to flee from the spot.

Upon being informed about the protest, DSP Rajiv Chandra Singh of Jagdishpur sub-division rushed to the spot and assured the victim's family members that the accused will be nabbed soon following which they withdrew the protest.

"Raids are being conducted to nab the killers. As for the allegation of the victim's family members against a police officer, action will be taken as per law following investigation," said the DSP. However, according to police sources, the motive behind the murder is still not clear.