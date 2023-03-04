Muzaffarpur (Bihar): On a day Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reached out to his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar assuring him of the safety of migrant workers from Bihar, a complaint has been lodged against the former at a CJM court in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar in relation to the incident of migrant workers from Bihar being allegedly assaulted in Tamil Nadu. The case has been listed for hearing in the court on March 18.

The complainant Ved Prakash, district president of the Jan Adhikar Party alleged in the complaint that migrant workers from Bihar are not only being assaulted in Tamil Nadu but have also been killed and their bodies have disappeared.

Referring to reports in a section of the media claiming that migrant workers from Bihar were being beaten up in Tamil Nadu, Prakash, a resident of the Katra police station area of the district said that following an investigation by his party, they came to know that 10-12 Bihari labourers in Tamil Nadu have been hanged to death.

He further alleged that about some Bihari workers were also harassed by a Magistrate in Tamil Nadu who forced them to strip by accusing them of being ganja smugglers. " However, our Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is celebrating the birthday of MK Stalin, the killer of Bihariyat. He is acting as if he is the spokesperson of Stalin and is busy refuting the media reports in the Assembly. This is the reason why I have filed a complaint in Muzaffarpur court against MK Stalin who is accused of killing Biharis," said Prakash.

Speaking to reporters Prakash's advocate Manoj Kumar Singh said that the complaint has been lodged under stringent sections of the law adding that there are allegations of murder, disappearing of dead bodies and insulting the people of Bihar in it.