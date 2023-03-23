Patna: Bihar YouTuber Tripurari Tiwari aka Manish Kashyap, who was recently arrested by the Bihar Police for allegedly circulating fake videos of “attacks” on migrant labourers from the state in Tamil Nadu is being produced in the court on Thursday. The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar police, which has registered three cases against Kashyap has filed an application in the court seeking to extend Kashyap's remand, which is ending today.

The EOU has also arrested Manish's associate Nagesh Samrat alias Nagesh Kashyap from Rukanpura area of Patna. It may be recalled that Kashyap surrendered before the Bihar police at the Jagdishpur police outpost on Mar. 18 in the case related to circulation of fake videos of the attacks on migrant workers from Bihar working in Tamil Nadu.

Following the purported videos of the “attacks”, which had created panic among the migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit had set up special teams under EOU's deputy superintendent of police to probe the case and nab Kashyap. Police had also started the process of attaching the YouTuber's properties even as raids were conducted by the EOU teams in Delhi, Sonepat and Haryana to nab him.

As pressure mounted on Kashyap, he surrendered before the Bihar Police and was subsequently taken into custody. Bihar Police has also frozen four of Kashyap's bank accounts with deposits of a total Rs 42,11,937 lakh as per officials. Back in Tamil Nadu, the state police has also lodged 10 cases against Kashyap for the circulation of the alleged fake videos.

Meanwhile, Kashyap's supporters on social media have declared 'Bihar Bandh' today to demand his release. The hashtag #ReleaseManishKashyap is trending on Twitter with 45,000 tweets in his favour. The Bihar bandh is being led by Ashutosh Kumar, national president of Rashtriya Jana Jana Party. Police is on a high alert to prevent any law and order situation.