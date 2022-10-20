Patna : All men residents of a Mahadalit village in Bihar's Buxar district fled their houses after district police registered an FIR against 51 persons over stone-pelting and vandalising the local Murar police station, an official said on Wednesday.

At present, only women and children are staying in the Chaugai village. The incident was triggered after an Excise Department team went to Chaugai village on Monday night and arrested 4 Mahadalit community youths, identified as Ashok Mushar, Kariman Mushar, Lallu Mushar, and Jammu Mushar. The Excise Department officials took them to district headquarters in Buxar without informing the local police, and even family members were not told about the charges imposed on them.

As per the law, police have to inform the families about the charges levelled against the accused and they are also entitled to get the copy of the FIR as well. Villagers then went to Murar police station and asked the SHO and other officials where the youths were. The officials of Murar police station said that they have not arrested any person from Chaugai village, but villagers suspected that they were hiding facts, and pelted stones on the police station and vandalised it.

The police personnel present there managed to disperse them, and on the statement of SHO Ravikant Prasad, an FIR was registered against 11 named persons and 40 unknown persons. In a fear of arrest, the male members fled from the village. When local police enquired about the whereabouts of four arrested youths, the Excise officials confirmed that they were taken to Buxar for a medical examination. Senior officials of the district were tightlipped about the incident. (IANS)