Araria: A 21-year-old medical student pulled off an upset has defeated the wife of five-time MP Sukhdev Paswan in the municipal elections in Araria, Bihar. The urban local body polls for the post of Mayor and deputy mayor on 1,665 posts, including 1,529 wards of 135 ULBs across 23 districts of Bihar in the second phase were held in two phases-on December 18 and 28.

The results were announced on Friday. In the results, Sannu Kumari, a first-year MBBS student at Darbhanga Medical College stunned Neelam Devi, wife of MP Sukhdev Paswan by defeating her by 2193 votes in the Narpatganj Nagar Panchayat seat. Kumari secured 5493 votes, while Devi, who came second, got 3300 votes.

Kunti Devi has won the post of deputy chief councillor by defeating her nearest rival Phool Kumari Devi by 40 votes. Reacting to the feat, Kumari credited youth for her victory. Kumari, whose father Indranand Paswan is a teacher and mother Belibari Sevika decided to try her luck on the post of Chief Councilor after the seat of Narpatganj Nagar Panchayat was reserved for SC women.

"This is not my victory alone, but the victory of all the people of Narpatganj Nagar Panchayat,” she said. About her priorities, Kumari said that the Nagar Panchayat is facing many problems including health and education which she will try to fix.

Significantly, new faces dominated the urban local body polls. Besides Kumari, Usha Devi won Ward 19. Likewise, Kaushal Kumar Das won from Ward No. 1, Bal Kumar Paswan from Ward No. 2, Rita Devi from Ward 3, Mukhi Lal Paswanz from Ward 4, Santosh Kumar Yadav from Ward 5, Rekha Devi from Ward 6, Roshan from Ward 7, Amit Kumar Paswan won from Ward 8.