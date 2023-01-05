Nawada: A maulvi was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor in a madrasa in Bihar's Nawada on Thursday. The incident took place in the Kawakol police station area of the Nawada district. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Shahadat Hussain, a resident of the Khaira police station area of Jamui district in Bihar.

According to police sources, the maulvi first resorted to an obscene act with a minor girl who went to study in Nawada's madrasa and then took her obscene photo. He then started blackmailing the minor with the photo. Distressed by the blackmailing the girl informed her family members about the incident. After that, the family members rushed to the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused maulvi.

They further revealed that police reached the madrasa and examined the mobile phone of the cleric adding that many obscene photos and videos of other girls were found in the device. The police registered a case against the cleric under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the IPC against accused.

Speaking to reporters Nawada SDPO, Mahesh Chowdhary said, "The victim lodged a complaint at the Kawakol police station that a maulvi of a madrasa blackmailed her by making obscene videos. The case has been registered under the POCSO Act. Taking prompt action, the accused has been arrested."

Earlier, the Delhi police arrested a maulvi in a Madrasa in NorthEast Delhi's Karawal Nagar Area for sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy. The accused was booked under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act. The matter came to light after the Delhi Commission for Women received a complaint in the matter.