Katihar (Bihar): A ruckus broke out on Sunday amid Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Yadav's 'Samadhan Yatra' here in Katihar where people raised slogans against Nitish and even torched his posters after they were not allowed to meet the CM. The protesters also burnt Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's posters. Nitish Kumar reached Dighari panchayat under Kodha block in Katihar on tour as part of his 'Samadhan Yatra' and people desired to meet the CM and narrate their issues directly to him, but after the authorities denied permission to meet the CM, they protested.

Also read: Uttarakhand man detained for drunk ruckus hours after he became millionaire

The Chief Minister on Friday said Chief Secretary Amir Subhani was looking into a top IAS officer's alleged misbehavior with lower rung officials, which has triggered state-wide protests. Nitish Kumar, who was touring the Araria district as part of 'Samadhan Yatra', was asked about the controversy surrounding KK Pathak, an additional chief secretary. State administrative service officers reportedly turned up for work wearing black badges as a protest against the IAS officer's rude behaviour towards them.

"I learnt about it upon return (to Patna) from the Yatra on Saturday. The Chief Secretary is looking into the matter. Necessary action will follow after a thorough inquiry," said the Chief Minister. The matter came to light after a video went viral on social media in which Pathak, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, could be heard shouting expletives about the lack of civic sense among the people of Bihar, including government officials.