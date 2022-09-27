Buxar (Bihar): A married woman was allegedly raped at Buxar railway station, but after receiving information regarding this incident, the police did not respond stating that the area does not fall under its jurisdiction. The victim was brought to Sadar Hospital by the local people. The hospital administration, after admitting the victim, conducted a medical examination of the woman to confirm the rape, the report will be submitted on September 27.

Dushyant Singh, an official of the hospital, said, "The woman, a resident of a village in the industrial police station area, was admitted to the hospital by some people living near the Buxar railway station. Seeing the woman, the female staff of the hospital tried to talk to the victim and in turn, she narrated the ordeal. It is learnt that the incident took place on Sunday.