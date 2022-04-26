Gopalganj: A marriage in Bihar's Gopalganj district recently made headlines after opting for digital payments for the guests in place of the traditional cash gifts in weddings. The marriage procession, which reached Inderwan village from Belav village for the ceremony, found themselves in the midst of a hassle-free arrangement, as a sign put up near the stage read 'Donations: PhonePe accepted'.

Aditya Kumar, who kept the tally of all the digital transfers through the application throughout the evening, said the move was to realize the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'digital India'. "There is no error in calculation and payment is also done quickly. There is no issue of charge being taken when the transaction is being done," Kumar said.

"Here the PM's dream of Digital India is being fulfilled. People do not have to pay change money. This has made everyone's life easy," he said.

