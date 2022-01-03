Patna: In Janta Darbar of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Monday, 14 people have been found corona infected. Among them, 6 were complainants, 5 were employees who came to prepare food from Hotel Maurya, and 3 security personnel have also been found infected.

During the Janata Darbar, CM Nitish complained of a sore throat several times.

The chief minister addressed the media and said that a staff member involved in catering arrangements tested positive for coronavirus and hinted that the state might go in for restrictive measures to contain the spread of the disease.

"It is a matter of concern, indicative of the incredible rate at which the number of cases is rising", Kumar said.

All those who visit the chief minister's secretariat every Monday for his outreach programme 'Janata Ke Durbar Mein Mukhyamantri' undergo the mandatory tests. The VVIP establishment went into a tizzy when the reports of the swab sample tests came in.

"The existing guidelines will remain in force till January 5 but tomorrow when officials will meet to review the situation they will definitely take into consideration the sudden rise and come out with orders accordingly", Kumar said.

He reiterated that he will visit Gaya on Tuesday as part of his 'Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan' and a decision will be taken about events scheduled thereafter in due course.

On being asked about the assembly polls in five states, "It is for the states concerned to decide. Though if we go by precedence, Kerala went to the polls while reporting a high number of daily cases. Bihar too was not in a very good shape when elections were held here".

Assembly poll is due in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, and Uttarakhand, besides Uttar Pradesh between February to March in 2022.

Meanwhile, Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has urged the CM to postpone the Janata Darbar after 14 people were found corona positive.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar heard the complaints of the complainants in the Janata Darbar program today. The darbar was organized following the Covid guidelines.

In the program organized in the dialogue room of the Chief Minister's Secretariat, the Chief Minister was hearing complaints related to Home, Police, Prison, Revenue and Land Reforms Department, Prohibition of Excise and Registration Department, Monitoring, Mines and Geology Department, and General Administration Department.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read: Nitish Kumar throws open 'genome sequencing facility', assures speedy Omicron tests