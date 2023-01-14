Patna (Bihar): A 45-year-old man got a new lease on life after doctors at Paras Hospital here successfully removed a set of artificial teeth that got stuck in his heart after he accidentally swallowed it.

Surendra Kumar, a resident of Begusarai, swallowed his denture while eating. A metallic wire attached to the denture put a cut into his food pipe and the denture got stuck in the opening between the heart and the lungs that leads to the heart.

Surendra was rushed to a hospital in Begusarai, where the doctors tried to remove the denture using endoscopy but could not succeed. The doctors then referred him to the Paras Hospital in Patna.

Officials at the Paras Hospital said that the patient was brought in critical condition adding that everyone was shocked to see the condition of the patient. Describing the severity of the situation they further revealed that about 10 cm of the patient's food pipe was torn by the metallic wire attached to the denture.

" Everyone was shocked to find an entire set of dentures stuck in the pipe. About 10 cm of the food pipe had been torn by the metallic wire attached to the denture which entered the chest through the food pipe. Because of this, the infection had increased in the chest."

"A team of seven members led by the Director General, of surgery Dr. AA Hai performed the surgery which lasted for four hours. The patient is currently under observation and recovering fast," the hospital management said in a statement.