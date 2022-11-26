Saharsa: A man allegedly strangled his wife to death over an argument on the repayment of a loan in Saharsa of Bihar on Saturday. Police arrested the accused while further investigation into the case was going on. The incident took place at Patbindha village under the Jalai OP area of ​​ Saharsa district. The accused identified as Mulayam Yadav is said to have had an argument with his wife Lakshmi Devi.

The argument turned ugly with Yadav strangulating her to death. He later fled the spot. It is said that Yadav, who had a love marriage with the deceased often demanded money from the woman, Indal Mukhiya, uncle of the deceased woman said. He said Devi, in turn, asked her mother to get a loan, who took a loan of Rs 2 lakhs from the bank in the name of her daughter.

As per Mukhiya, Yadav's harassment did not stop even after getting the money and he often quarrelled with Devi over the repayment of the loan and eventually killed his wife on Saturday. The couple has three children, including a six-year-old daughter. Police arrested the accused in the case while further proceedings are underway.