Arwal (Bihar): Police on Tuesday arrested a man for the murder of a woman and her daughter, who were set on fire in Chakia village of Bihar's Arwal district. The deceased have been identified as Suman Devi (32) and her daughter Sharda Kumari (7). According to police, on Monday night, the accused Nanda Kumar entered the house of the deceased to satisfy his carnal desire. But the woman resisted his advances and somehow managed to push him out of the house. Enraged by this, the man locked the house from outside, sprinkled petrol and set the house on fire.

Hearing the screams, the neighbours reached the spot and rushed them to Sardar hospital but the doctors referred them to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) where they succumbed to their injuries, police said. According to the neighbours, the accused was harassing the deceased Suman Devi for the past few days since her husband Ajit Paswan is in jail because of liquor consumption. He used to forcefully enter her house and even threaten to kill her. On receiving the information, police reached the spot and investigated the case. The accused Nand Kumar has been arrested," said Ajit Kumar, Parasi Police Station in-charge.