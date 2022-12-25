Man sets himself ablaze as wife, children leave him

Vaishali (Bihar): Heart-wrenching video footage of a man setting himself ablaze by putting petrol in the middle of the street near Ghaghra Chowk has surfaced from Bihar's Lalganj. The victim has been identified as Ramesh Rai and he has been rushed to the hospital where his health is critical.

"Due to a family feud, a man had set himself on fire by pouring petrol. As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital. Seeing his critical condition, the doctors have referred the injured to Patna," said Amarendra Kumar, Police Station President, Lalganj.

The onlookers said that Ramesh was intoxicated and traumatised after his wife and two sons left his house followed by an argument. The onlookers further said that as he set himself ablaze, he ran towards his house and pleaded to dave him but due to intense flames he fainted on the way.

"Ramesh had an argument with his wife, and his wife along with the children left the house shortly after the argument. Ramesh was traumatised and he sprinkled petrol on the body and set it on fire," said Ramesh's family member.