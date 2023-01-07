Bhagalpur: A man has allegedly beaten his wife to death in front of their four-year-old daughter by repeatedly hitting her on the head and face with a brick late on Friday night. The incident took place in the Raghopur Tikar under Nathnagar Madhusudanpur police station area of Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said.

According to police sources, the deceased identified as Isha Devi (26) had a heated altercation with her husband Pankaj Yadav on Friday night. They also said that during the argument Pankaj in a feat of rage picked up a brick and repeatedly hit her on the head and face, killing her on the spot adding that after the murder he dumped his wife's body in a nearby garden. The accused is currently absconding.

They also said that the murder took place in front of her four-year-old daughter. Speaking about the incident the mortified toddler said " Papa ne mummy ko mar dala. (Dad killed mom). He used to beat her up frequently. That night they had an argument following which he killed the mother." The accused's mother Sukha Devi said that the couple was fighting for some reason for the last several months.

Police sources said that locals noticed the body the next morning when they went to the garden and informed the police. According to sources in the district police, the face of the deceased was completely disfigured. Madhusudanpur SHO Mahesh Kumar reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

DSP Ajay Kumar Chaudhary also reached the spot and directed the Madhusudanpur police station officials to arrest the accused at the earliest. Further investigation is going on and the accused will be arrested soon.