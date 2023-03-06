Banka (Bihar): After being chased by villagers, a man identified as Sanjay Das who killed his wife reached the police station with his wife's body. He was detained by the police along with the body in Bihar's Banka district. According to official sources, Sanjay was carrying his wife's body on a two-wheeler when villagers spotted him and started chasing him. Out of fear, Sanjay ended up going to a police station with the body.

The police officials sent the body for postmortem and started interrogating Sanjay. After interrogation, Police took Sanjay and his nephew Sujal Das into custody on Sunday. The latter reportedly helped at an unsuccessful attempt at hanging the body to pass it off as suicide.

Police identified the deceased as Shilpi Kumari. Shilpi came to know about the illicit relationship of Sanjay with one of his relatives. Shilpi caught both of them together on Saturday night. An argument broke out between the two and in a fit of rage, Sanjay killed Shilpi, police said.

Sanjay along with his nephew Sujal Das tried hanging Shilpi's body to show it as a case of suicide but failed. While attempting to hide the corpse, Sanjay was spotted carrying the body on a two-wheeler by the villagers. As the villagers ran after his scooter to catch him, he got scared, police added.

A case was registered against Sanjay for murdering his wife and trying to destroy evidence. Sujal was booked on charges of aiding Sanjay. The body has been moved to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the incident is on and further action will be taken accordingly, a police official privy to the investigation said, adding that the suspects were being questioned.

Baleshwar Das, the father of the deceased said, "Sanjay was having an illicit relationship with one of his relatives. When my daughter came to know about this, she opposed it. Shilpi caught both of them in the act. This led to wordy altercation and Sanjay killed her."