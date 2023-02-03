Aurangabad (Bihar): The Bihar police registered a case against a man, who killed his third wife and burnt her body after a series of arguments over dowry at Sheikhpura village in the Uphara police station area of Bihar. Police suspect the man of murdering his first wife and police said that his second wife eloped with a relative. The family members of the deceased alleged that the accused, Subelal Paswan harassed the deceased, Chandravati Devi for dowry and later killed her. Paswan also wiped out the evidence by burning the body and on the statement of the deceased's kin, the police registered a case and launched a probe into the murder, said SHO Manoj Kumar Tiwari, who reached the spot and questioned the family and the neighbours.

The police said that Paswan married the deceased four years ago and since their marriage, he has been torturing the deceased to bring more dowry. A local also claimed that Paswan had murdered his first wife also over dowry and their toddler who was born in 2003 also died in 2004. The locals also said that his second wife, Mamta Kumari also started to have troubles with him and she eloped with her brother-in-law's brother.

In a separate incident, last year a woman has been allegedly murdered by her in-laws for dowry, who brutally tortured her before killing her in the Chhapra district of Bihar. Police sources said that the incident came to light after the body of the woman, identified as Kajal Devi, was found in a pond. The incident occurred in the Tajpur village under the Majhi police station area of the district.