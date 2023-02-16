Kaimur: A doctor's negligence was witnessed after a man was sterilised after he reached the hospital for a hydrocele operation in the Kaimur district of Bihar. The aggravated patient and his relative demanded justice and lodged a complaint with the Chainpur police station. The victim, Manka Yadav, a resident of Sherpur Jagaria village of Chainpur block, said that he went to Community Health Centre to get his hydrocele operated on, but the doctors performed a vasectomy operation instead of a hydrocele operation. Yadav, in the complaint, stated that he was not married and that the doctor's negligence ruined his life. "Now I cannot father children due to the negligence of the doctor, my life has been destroyed. They should conduct corrective surgery," Yadav demanded.

Subsequently, Sunil Kumar, in charge of the Community Health Centre, Chainpur, said that they lodged the complaint and the police also launched a probe into the incident. "We have come to know about the matter. Further investigation is being conducted. After that, the report will be submitted to the department. Later, further action will be taken from the departmental level," Kumar added.

"My son had hydrocele. He was brought to the hospital for an operation, but he was sterilised there. The son is not even married yet. If he would have children and a wife, this would not have been a bigger problem," said the victim's father Ramdahin Yadav. He vented his ire at the erring doctor for conducting surgery. He demanded action against the negligent doctor, who spoiled his son's life.