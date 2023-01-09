Patna: A man in Bihar's Patna consumed 75 pieces of fish in 15 minutes and became the winner of a fish-eating competition named 'Eat fish get rewarded' and bagged a cash prize of 10,000. The man identified as Madan topped the competition organised by the State Fishermen's Cooperative Union to promote the fish business in the region. A person named Paras finished second by eating 73 pieces while Rajsahni and Jai Kumar Jha secured third by eating 60 pieces and were awarded Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,500.

Also read: TN: 3 Karnataka boats seized, Savala fish auctioned for Rs 20 Lakh

Managing Director of the Cooperative Union Rishikesh Kashyap said, "The main objective of this competition is to create awareness among the people and to encourage them in the fisheries business. For now, the state is not self-reliant in fish production and imports a large amount of fish from Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal." Kashyap also listed the health benefits of eating fish regularly and claimed that the soil and water of Bihar are favourable for fish production.