Samastipur (Bihar): In a shocking incident reported from Bihar's Samastipur, a man brutally thrashed his six-year-old daughter, leaving her in critical condition. The accused then took his daughter in critical condition to the hospital for treatment. Samastipur's childline is trying to contact her mother who separated from her husband.

Sources said, "the girl was mercilessly beaten by her father identified as Mantun Rai, who charged her with stealing money. The victim and her younger brother live with their father, while their mother along with two daughters live separately. The accused took the girl to the hospital in a critical condition. After recording her statement there, the doctors referred her to Darbhanga Medical College Hospital. Samastipur Childline is trying to contact the mother of the victim."

The victim in her statement given to the doctors said, "my father tied me with a chain and thrashed me. He broke my leg as well. He thrashed me because I stole his money. He also beat me with hot iron rods." Sources further said, "After thrashing her daughter, Rai took the girl to Sadar Hospital for treatment. As the victim's condition remained critical, she was referred to DMCH."

Dr Utkarsh Kumar, a physician at Sadar Hospital said, "the girl was brought here in a critical condition. She was beaten mercilessly with a hard object. The police have been informed about the incident and action will be taken against the accused soon."