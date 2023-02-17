Making India a Hindu Rashtra means destroying the nation, says Bihar CM

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday slammed those who demanded a Hindu Rashtra by saying that one who wants a Hindu Rashtra wants to destroy the country. Speaking to the media, the Bihar Chief Minister took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said, "Those who talk of making India a Hindu Rahtra want to destroy the country."

While responding to the queries of journalists, Kumar said, "People of all religions live in this country. If someone speaks something about this country, then it has no value. We should not listen to those who speak against Mahatma Gandhi. "There is an attempt to destroy the country. It is not possible to create a Hindu nation. Mahatma Gandhi spoke about this long ago. Hence, he was assassinated. We still follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi," the Chief Minister reminded.

When Nitish Kumar was speaking to journalists, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav was also present. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached Karpoori Auditorium on the occasion of Karpoori Thakur's death anniversary. Earlier this year, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he will rather die than realign with the BJP. He made the statement while speaking with the media. "Mar jaana qubool hai lekin unke saath jaana humko qubool nahi hai, yeh yaad rakhiye (I will rather die than join hands with them, remember this), Kumar said to the journalists at a function organised on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.