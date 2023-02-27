Gaya: Padma Shri Sitar maestro Ustad Shahid Parvez has backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Sabka saath sabka vikaas, sabka vishwaas' slogan saying “majority” of the policies of the BJP government at the Centre are “good”. Parvez was speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of an event in Bihar's Gaya district.

When asked about the Prime Minister's 'Sabka saath sabka vikaas sabka vishwaas' (Welfare of all irrespective of religion and creed), Parvez said, “It is easy to point fingers at anybody. If a man is doing good work, it is inevitable that he will make a mistake”. “If you get 80 per cent marks in an exam, we appreciate it as distinction. Likewise, we should see it in that context and the majority of works (of PM Modi) are good. Rest, he is a human being and to err is human,” Parvez said in an apparent support to the BJP and PM Modi.

Also read: AIMIM national conference passes resolution on violence against Dalits, Muslims; says PM must act against hate speeches

To a question on polarisation in the country, including music and Bollywood, Parvez said that music doesn't divide. “I have never thought about music on the lines of the Hindu-Muslim divide. If you are talented, you will excel in the field and make a career in the industry,” he said. Parvez said that music doesn't teach hate. He said he has not seen the diversity anywhere like India."

“People here are living in perfect harmony,” he said. “I have been lucky to have performed at almost every major temple and shrine,” he said. Parvez said that people have misunderstood religion in today's world. “Culture and clothing have nothing to do with religion." All religions teach the same philosophy. The language of music is the language of love and harmony. While listening to music, one doesn't think of any other thing. Like worship, music also purifies the soul,” he added. He also dealt with the onslaught of digital instruments. “If we make powder of any eatable, will it replace the original product? Obviously not. In the same way, the traditional music industry has its own importance, which cannot be replaced,” he said.