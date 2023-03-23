Siwan: A major tragedy was averted after security agencies defused an explosive material recovered from a train in Siwan district of Bihar on Wednesday, officials said. GRP police station chief Sudhir Kumar said that the explosives were spotted late night on Wednesday inside the Gwalior Express at the Siwan railway station by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, who had launched a raid following inputs about liquor smuggling through the train.

As the RPF team started the search operation, Havildar Sabbir Mian spotted the explosives concealed in four bags inside one of the bogies after which he raised an alarm. Accordingly, the RPF team intimated the concerned ADG Railway about the matter after which a Bomb Disposal Squad was rushed to the spot, Kumar said.

He said a Bomb Disposal Squad from Patna rushed to the spot and defused the explosives through controlled explosion. No loss of life or property was reported in the explosion. The recovery of the explosives from the train caused chaos and panic among the passengers, who ran for their safety. GRP Rail ADG Shashi Kumar said that the bomb disposal squad from Patna rushed to the spot took out the explosives in buckets from the exit passage of GRP office and later defused them.

Shashi Kumar of the bomb disposal squad refused to comment on the incident. Meanwhile, the footage of the operation is being widely shared. In the video, the team members of the Bomb Disposal Squad can be seen defusing the explosives by putting them in huge buckets.