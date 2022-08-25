Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Thursday coined a new term, lotus laundry', to berate the BJP, a former ally it dumped recently over alleged attempts to split the party. JD(U) national secretary Rajiv Ranjan Prasad came out with the witticism to underscore the BJP choosing to raise or ignore allegations of corruption against politicians with an eye on political convenience.

"It would be better to start calling the BJP lotus laundry, said Prasad in a statement, referring to the political behemoth's election symbol. "This laundry is equipped with machines that can wash away taints of corruption," the JD(U) leader said. He also accused the BJP of practicing "hit and run, heaping allegations on adversaries, but scampering when confronted with questions about the Narendra Modi government's unfulfilled promises".

RJD's 3 jamai jibe

The CBI had on Wednesday raided residences of several RJD leaders in Patna and other places in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam, just hours before the floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance in Assembly. It has been alleged that aspirants were given railway jobs in return for land during Lalu Prasad's tenure as railway minister.

"I must say that BJP leaders sitting in Delhi do not understand the spirit of Bihar. They (BJP-led NDA government at the center) try to disturb opposition governments with the help of their three jamai (sons-in-law) CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax. Such intimidation doesn't work here," Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasa Yadav told reporters here. (with PTI inputs)