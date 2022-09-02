Nalanda: Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with pomp across the country, but in Bihar's Nalanda, the statue of Lord Ganesha is kept in the police station premises for 355 days a year for security. The idol of Ganesha, installed in the Silao police station premises, is brought out of the temple for 10 days. In these 10 days, the devotees are immersed in the worship of Ganapati.

What is it in this statue that it has to be kept under surveillance? A priest named Bal Govind Ram has given the answer to this. The priest said that this precious statue was 150 years old. Being precious, thieves have always eyed it. Once the idol was stolen but people noticed and the thieves were caught. After that, the locals decided that Ganapati should be kept safe in the temple of the police station premises.

"The Ganesh idol is 150 years old and it is made of marble. Earlier, it was kept for worship, but some people tried to steal it. So, we decided to keep the idol in the temple premises of the police station for security. We bring the idol out on Bhado Shukla Paksha. After 10 days, we keep it again in the police station premises," the priest said.

The idol of Lord Ganesha stays in the police station for 355 days and is brought out for worship for 10 days. At the time of Ganesh Puja, the people of the puja committee bring the idol from the police station to the market for 10 days and install it in the puja pandal, worship is done according to the law. After the completion of the puja, the idol is handed over to the police station.