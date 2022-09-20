Patna: Leader of opposition (LoP) in Bihar legislative assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday made a veiled attack on chief minister Nitish Kumar calling him Dhritarashtra. In the context of poor law and order, Sinha claimed that the Nitish Kumar government is unable to control crime in the state.

Sinha also raised questions on the weekly Janta Darbar of Nitish which is held every Monday in which the CM listens to the grievances of the visitors. Citing the example of the Pirbahore police station incident on September 9, in which former RJD MLC Anwar Ahmad's son Asfar had allegedly manhandled the cops, Sinha termed Nitish as Dhritarashtra, the King of Hastinapur from the Hindu epic Mahabharata who was born blind.

"The way police officials were humiliated and chased at Pirbahore police station, the way DSP's clothes were torn, he (read Nitish) kept mum like Dhritarashtra. Strict action should have been taken to boost the morale of the police officials instead of demoralizing them," Sinha said while addressing the press at the BJP office in Patna.

The timing of the attack on Nitish is crucial as union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Bihar for two days starting September 23, in which he will also address a rally in Purnea.

"Everyday crime is happening in Bihar. Loot, murder and dacoity are visible in every nook and corner of the state but our chief minister links criminal incidents with caste and religion. The chief minister has become emotionless. When any crime takes place, the CM relates it with an accident and if any youth is shot dead he links it with a love affair. Police are not registering cases, there is a complete disturbance in the state," Sinha said.

He took a jibe at Nitish claiming that the state government has failed to curb the menace of criminals and people are living in fear. The leader of opposition further claimed that Nitish has brought political instability in the state due to which the morale of criminals and corrupt people is high. Sinha alleged that Nitish has formed the government with "corrupt people".

Sinha did not stop here and raised the question on Nitish's weekly Janata Durbar claiming that grievances are not listened to and now BJP will hold a similar Darbar every Tuesday at the party office.

"Every Tuesday, the loopholes of Monday would be disclosed. We will listen to the grievances of those people who visit CM's Janta Darbar but no one pays attention to their problems. Only selected people are called during his Janta Darbar. In the name of Janata Durbar, he is doing his own branding and getting an opportunity to interact with the media. In response to the CM's Janta Darbar, I will do Jan Samvad every Tuesday showing and exposing the real face of the government," Sinha asserted.