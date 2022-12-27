Patna: People were left stunned when earlier this year, Nitish Kumar, Bihar's longest serving chief minister, jettisoned his JD(U) party's larger partner in power - the BJP with deft maneuvering forming a new alliance with his rivals in the RJD as well as the centrist Congress and a Left bloc led by CPIML (L).

Proving wrong those who thought he was looking forward to retirement, the 71-year-old politician is now back in the reckoning for a possible national role, positioning himself as a champion of the cause of a united opposition which could take on the Narendra Modi juggernaut in the next Lok Sabha elections.

The wily leader, who seems to have neither forgotten nor forgiven any slight by the ruling dispensation at the Centre, pulled the plug on the alliance with BJP shortly after having supported the NDA in the Presidential and Vice Presidential elections, in a manner reminiscent of the adage that revenge is a dish that tastes best when served cold.

Before calling off the alliance, he displayed a swift ruthlessness in getting rid of RCP Singh, a former protg whom he suspected of having become a BJP mole, sent to break his party. The bureaucrat-turned-politician was denied another term in the Rajya Sabha, which caused him to give up his coveted Union cabinet berth, before being virtually elbowed out of the JD(U) of which he was the national president till about a year ago.

Kumar's arch-rival, RJD president Lalu Prasad, recovering from a kidney transplant, has junked past hostility mindful of an assured future for favourite son Tejashwi Yadav, whom Kumar has taken under his wings as a deputy and made It unmistakably clear that a plan has been drawn to pass on the mantle to him when the time comes.

Here are the 10 major developments from Bihar in 2022