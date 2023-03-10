Chhapra (Bihar) : The liquor mafia attacked a team of the Taraiya police station during a raid on the illegal dens in Fenhara Gaddi village in Chhapra, Bihar. The mafia launched a surprise attack on the police and got the arrested liquor vendors released from custody forcibly. To save members of their gangs, the liquor mafia is not hesitating to attack the police.

The Bihar police have been finding it extremely difficult to catch illegal liquor businessmen during their raids. Even when they are arrested, the relatives of these unlawful businessmen are somehow prevailing and getting them released, sources said. Recently, the Chhapra police arrested a woman liquor seller in Fenhara Gaddi village.

After the arrest, she was taken to the police station where some members of the liquor mafia arrived and launched an attack on the police. The mafia caught the police by surprise and attacked them from behind with a heavy wooden stick. They overpowered the police in the ensuing scuffle, freed the arrested liquor vendors at the station and took them away. Many policemen were injured in this incident.

The police, who are supposed to protect the citizens from unlawful gangs, are not able to save themselves from the mafia attacks these days in Bihar, residents said. In Saran district, the liquor and sand mafia is so strong that they are attacking the police team every now and then. Every police team going to raid the village is falling victim to these mafia attacks.