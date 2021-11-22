New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal president, Lalu Prasad Yadav, expressed his displeasure over improper implementation of prohibition in Bihar on Monday.

He said, "The prohibition of liquor in Bihar is a complete disaster. People are losing their precious lives by consuming spurious liquor. Actually, the state is surrounded by Jharkhand, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. Hence, liquor is flowing into Bihar from all sides. Also liquor smuggling and home delivery of liquor are going unchecked since liquor policy has remained good only on paper,"

Adding further, "When the decision to ban liquor in Bihar was taken five years ago, there was a coalition government. When Nitish was implementing liquor ban, I asked how he wants to go about it, but he was clueless. Nonetheless, if he had banned the liquor with thoughtful planning, it would have been a successful measure."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a review meeting with Superintendent of Police, District Magistrate of all the districts of Bihar. It is learnt that meeting resolved to implement prohibition strictly from now onwards and initiate action against violators.

Lalu Yadav has left for Patna from Delhi on Monday. He will appear in the special CBI court regarding the fodder scam case in Patna on Tuesday.