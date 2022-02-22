Patna: RJD deserter and People Democratic Alliance (PDA) chief Pappu Yadav has cast aspersions on the recent conviction of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam. On Monday, Lalu was sentenced to five years in prison and imposed Rs 60 lakh fine by the special CBI court in the fifth case related to the infamous Rs 950 crore fodder scam. He was declared guilty along with 39 others in the scam on February 15.

Pappu Yadav has now come out in support of Lalu, saying the latter was “implicated because he did not join hands with BJP” while hoping he will get relief from the Bihar High Court. "Those leaders who join hands with BJP become saints. BJP used to call Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, as corrupt, but when Ajit Pawar formed the government with BJP, he became a saint in the eyes of BJP. There are many such examples,” he argued.

“The manner in which Lalu has been punished in all the fodder scam cases is shocking. In the fifth case, there was a punishment of five years and a fine of 60 lakhs. I cannot understand the judgment," he said. He argued that Lalu, while being the Chief Minister of Bihar, “signed the files and the money was withdrawn from the treasury of different districts but it does not mean that he is guilty”. “His age is not his side and his health is not good. I sincerely hope that he will get justice soon from the High Court,” Yadav added.

Interestingly, Pappu Yadav, used to attack Lalu Yadav and his family continuously after leaving RJD. However, after Lalu's conviction in the fodder scam, he has taken a soft stand for the RJD chief.

Also read: Pappu Yadav alleges King Mahendra died due to family strife, demands probe