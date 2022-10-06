Gurugram (Haryana) : Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav visited the Medanta hospital in Gurugram to check on the health of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav who has been admitted there. His condition is improving, praying for his better health, Lalu Yadav said while leaving the hospital.

Earlier on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Mulayam Singh Yadav at Medanta Hospital and enquired about his health. "Met with family, his son Akhilesh Yadav, wishing for his quick recovery. Doctors say there is an improvement but full recovery will take time," CM said.

CM Khattar also met former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala who is also admitted to Medanta Hospital. Earlier, Medanta Hospital said in a statement on October 4, the former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is still critical and currently admitted to the ICU and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment since August 22 for his regular medical checkups and examinations. Still, on Sunday suddenly his health deteriorated after which he was shifted to ICU in Medanta Hospital. The former UP CM is 82 years old.

As per reports, his son Akhilesh Yadav, daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav and brother Shivpal Yadav visited the hospital on Sunday. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also enquired about the health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav who was shifted to the Critical Care Unit. The southern state's chief had called Singh's son Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. The Telangana CM also told the SP chief that he would meet Mulayam Singh after Dussehra.