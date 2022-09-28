Patna (Bihar): Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will file his nomination for the post of party national president on Wednesday in the party's ongoing organisational elections. The RJD patriarch will file his nomination at the party's central office in New Delhi. On this occasion, Lalu's son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, party Bihar state president Jagdanand Singh, senior leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui and other leaders of the party will be present. As expected, Lalu is all set for getting elected unopposed.

The final list of National Council members for the election of the National President was published in the party central office, Delhi, central camp office, Patna and State offices of all the states on September 27. The process of nomination for the post of National President and Member of National Executive will begin from September 28. The list of candidates found valid will be issued on the same day at 5 PM. On 9 October 2022, a meeting of the outgoing National Executive will be held at the NDMC Convention Center (New Delhi Municipal Corporation) in New Delhi, in which the proposals to be placed in the open session of the party will be discussed.

On October 10, 2022, the National Council meeting of the party will be held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. In this, the RJD National President as well as the members of the National Executive will be elected. After this an open session will be held under the chairmanship of the newly elected president where the proposals presented by the National Executive will be discussed.