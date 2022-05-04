New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday got discharged from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Yadav has reached the residence of his daughter Misa Bharti, and will travel to Patna a week later.

"Just got discharged from Delhi AIIMS. The doctor has asked to visit for a checkup again after two weeks. They have asked me to drink less water etc. Everything else is okaỵ. I will be able to go to Patna only after a week. Whatever I do, will only be after I consult the doctor" Yadav stated.

The development comes weeks after the former Bihar Chief Minister got bail from Jharkhand High Court on April 22 in the infamous Doranda treasury fodder scam. Due to reasons unknown, however, the bail order was finally processed on April 27. Yadav was granted bail after serving half of a life sentence in view of his ill health, based on a bond of Rs 1 lakh and a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

