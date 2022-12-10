East Champaran (Bihar): BJP's victory in the recently held Kurhani bypoll in Bihar was a reflection of people's anger against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his 'Mahagathbandhan' government, political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor claimed. Kishor, who is on a 3,500 km-long padayatra in the state, also said that he had found out during interactions with people that they were fed up with the "rampant corruption" in Bihar.

Talking to reporters at Ghodasahan area in Motihari (East Champaran), Kishor on Friday said, "People are not happy with the performance of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government. I have been interacting with people over the last several days, and I can say with full confidence that they are fed up with rampant corruption in the state. The Kurhani bypoll result is a reflection of people's anger against Nitish Kumar." The BJP on Wednesday wrested the Kurhani assembly seat from the ruling multi-party coalition.

"Angry protests greeted Nitish Kumar when he launched his poll campaign in Kurhani two days before the December 5 polls. As Nitish reached the venue, protestors created ruckus, shouted slogans against him and flung the chairs... People's anger against the CM can be seen everywhere. The chief minister cannot walk without security guards even in a small village in the state," Kishor claimed.

Kishor, who had joined the JD(U) in 2018 and was expelled from the party two years later, is travelling across and breadth of Bihar on foot as part of his Jan Suraaj campaign, which is aimed at connecting with people and bringing them on a "democratic platform". The march is widely seen as a precursor to his re-entry into active politics. (PTI)