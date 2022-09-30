Patna: A local court will hear a plea seeking a non-bailable warrant against former minister Kartikeya Singh in connection with the builder kidnapping case in the Bihta police station area eight years ago. Police filed a plea in the court seeking a non-bailable warrant against Singh by withdrawing the bailable warrant from the Danapur court issued earlier.

The hearing, in this case, has been postponed twice due to the non-availability of the judge. If a warrant is issued against him, the police will arrest Singh in the case. It is believed that the matter could also be transferred to MP MLA Court. The court had granted bail to Singh till September 1, after which he did not appear in court.

The case is related to the abduction case of builder Rajiv Ranjan eight years ago in the Bihta police station area. Police were expecting Singh to appear in court on the bailable warrant, however, after getting an anticipatory bail from the Danapur court, the police applied in the court to issue a non-bailable warrant on which the hearing was to be made on the last date, but due to the non-availability of the judge, the hearing was postponed.

On August 16, Kartikeya Singh took the oath as the minister in Nitish Kumar's first Cabinet expansion. After this, he was made Law Minister by Nitish Kumar. But due to the controversy owing to the alleged kidnapping case, Kartikeya was stripped of the Law Ministry. He was given the Ministry of Sugarcane Industries. However, a few hours later, Kartikeya Singh resigned from the post.