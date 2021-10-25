Munger: Political leaders have kick-started their campaign for Bihar by-polls scheduled to be held on October 30. In a row, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar who reached the Sangrampur block of the Tarapur assembly area in Munger to seek votes for the party on Monday said that the change of power in the state is only possible with the help of Congress.

"Without Congress, neither the government will fall nor the opposition government will be formed. Congress is the largest party across the nation. Nothing is possible in Bihar without Congress. Only Congress can give an alternative, that's why I have joined Congress. The voters will decide who will win these two seats. At present the Congress is in a better position," said Kanhaiya Kumar, Congress leader.

Kumar Kumar who had reached to seek votes for Congress candidate Rajesh Mishra in the by-election from Tarapur said one can separate from the Congress, but to change the power, one has to take the support of the Congress.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kanhaiya Kumar said, "RJD has broken the grand alliance. They did not follow the Mahagathbandhan norms. We were forced to field our candidates on both seats."

Meanwhile, he lashed out at the state government over inflation and unemployment saying that if these problems have to be resolved, then it is necessary to cast vote in favour of Congress.

Kanhaiya Kumar had reached Haveli Kharagpur from Patna by road to join a two-day public campaign in the Tarapur assembly constituency. During his visit, he addressed election meetings at Haveli Kharagpur Bus Stand, Banhara Maidan, Patghagar Maidan, Sangrampur Mahavir Chowk Bazar and at Jamua Maidan. He also addressed street meetings at many places. He was accompanied by Karhagar MLA Santosh Kumar Mishra and other leaders.

