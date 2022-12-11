Begusarai (Bihar): Reflecting the state of law and order in Bihar, a judge received a death threat for issuing a warrant against a man in Bihar's Begusarai. On December 7, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Rumpa Kumari's clerk filed a complaint to Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar stating that she had received the threatening letter from one accused Shaligram Kanojia against whom the CJM had issued a non-bailable warrant.

While police are investigating the case, they have not been able to arrest the culprit yet. "After registering a case against the miscreant, the police are probing the whole matter. Soon the accused will be arrested and action will be taken against him," a police officer said.