Jhansi: A 19-year-old orphan boy died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Tuesday with the Power Department being blamed for the death for not providing the financial assistance promised to the siblings after the death of their father, who was working as an employee in the department.

The deceased identified as Shani, a resident of Power House Colony, in Mauranipur Kotwali police station area of ​​the town who is now survived by only his sister and brother allegedly hanged himself to death after which the local people informed the police. The police reached the spot and handed over the body to the deceased's sister Roshni after conducting the post-mortem. The body was cremated at the crematorium in Gandhiganj with the help of Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ankur Srivastava and officials of the Electricity Department.

The Power Department is being accused of pushing Shani to suicide by denying him the financial assistance promised to the siblings after their father's death. Shani's father Bharat Bahadur who was an employee in the Uttar Pradesh Power Department died about 6 years ago. A few days later, Bharata's wife also died leaving the three children at the mercy of fate.

The Electricity Department had assured financial help and jobs to the three brothers and sisters who were facing a financial crisis, but to no avail, Roshni said. After going from pillar to post for a long time, the children finally gave up. During this, no officer or employee took care of the three orphaned children.

Roshni said that had the department given a job to one of the siblings in time, his brother's life would have been saved.

