Patna (Bihar): A video shot before the killing of the victim identified as Mohammad Khaleel Rizvi, shows him pleading with folded hands before being battered to death. Rizvi, a JDU worker is asked to disclose how many times he had consumed beef in the past, whether he has fed it to his kids and if the 'Holy Book' mentioned so, to which the former replied in the negative.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on its official Twitter handle shared the video and questioned the law and order scenario in the state. They also alleged the Nitish Kumar government of having auctioned the land to mafias.



Though the clip does not reveal the faces of the people involved, they can be heard asking the victim several questions.

However, after the video went viral, the Samastipur police said that a conspiracy was hatched by the accused to cover up the murder by giving it a communal colour. But the police foiled their plans and arrested the accused. An FIR has also been registered in the case.

Samastipur Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammad Sehban Habib Fakri said the arrested persons during interrogation had confessed to the crime and revealed that they beat Khaleel for not having returned the money which was taken on the pretext of giving them jobs in the Railways.

"We have arrested the accused, Vipul Kumar on the basis of the video. During the investigation, he claimed that he had given Rs 3. 6 lakhs to Rizvi five years ago on the pretext of giving them jobs in the Railways. But he was neither returning the money nor giving him any job following which he planned the conspiracy," Fakri said.

Rizvi was kidnapped by the accused on February 16 after which he was murdered in Akbarpur Fakrina village and his body was buried in a poultry farm after setting it on fire by pouring petrol. The accused also sprinkled salt to decompose the body quickly.

