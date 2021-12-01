New Delhi: Senior JDU MP Dinesh Chandra Yadav said, "We are unhappy with the reply of the Central government on the caste census in Parliament. We cannot compromise on this issue. The central government should reconsider its decision,"

He said, "The Modi government took decisions that were not taken in last 70 years including demonetization, GST, triple talaq law, removal of Article 370, and construction of Ram temple. What is the problem with the central government in conducting caste census ?"

JDU MP further adds, "If the central government does not reconsider its decision then the Bihar government can conduct the census in Bihar on its own. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may hold a meeting with other parties on this issue. A caste census will help in making the development program on the actual head count of the weaker sections. The benefits of government schemes will be given to poor and downtrodden without any hindrance,"

He also hits back at Tejashwi Yadav and said, "We don't need his advice on caste census. It is not necessary that whatever he demands, we should fulfill it immediately."

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Tuesday said that the Centre has not done caste-based census except for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes since Independence. The question was asked whether the government has made any plan or policy for a caste-based census.

Reacting to it, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said, "The central government has said in writing in Parliament that caste census will not be conducted. Chief Minister of Bihar should get it done on his own."

Some time ago, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had met PM Modi along with the all-party delegation of Bihar and demanded a state-level caste census.

