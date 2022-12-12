Bhagalpur (Bihar): Four people including a woman sustained injuries on Monday after Gopal Mandal, a Janata Dal (United) MLA's son Ashish Kumar, allegedly opened fire at the victims over a land dispute in Bihar's Bhagalpur. The injured victims, who were referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment, held the MLA's son responsible for the firing.

Ravi Kumar, the victim, said that MLA Gopal Mandal was trying to forcibly take possession of his land for the last twenty days.

When ETV Bharat contacted JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal on telephone, he denied the involvement of his son in the incident. He said that the allegation is baseless. Victim Ravi, in a conversation with ETV Bharat, said, "MLA Gopal Mandal wanted to take possession of my land. He had also threatened me over the phone. Around 20 to 25 people reached the plot this morning and assaulted us. Then his son opened fire."

SP Swarna Prabhat said that the disputed land is near Mandal's residence in the Housing Board Colony of Burari police station area. “An incident of firing has come to light between the two sides over a land dispute. Four people are injured in the incident. A young man has been shot in the head. His condition is very critical. The doctors have referred him to PMCH," Prabhat said.

Industrial and Barari police rushed to the spot and have lodged a complaint against Ashish. The police are probing into the matter.