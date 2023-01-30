Patna: JD(U) parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha had to face public ire on Monday as his convoy was attacked with stones in Arrah area of Bihar's Bhojpur district. The incident happened at Nayaka Tola in Jagdishpur town of the district.

As per local inputs, Kushwaha was safely moved out of the spot. People also showed black flags to him and his convoy even as there were reports of clashes between Kushwaha supporters and the protesting group. Soon after the incident, police reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

"Some anti-social elements pelted stones. When the security personnel ran after them, all fled," Upendra Kushwaha tweeted. In another tweet, he wrote: "I will talk to press and media colleagues tomorrow, 31 January 2023, at 12.00 noon at my Patna residence."

"We were protesting against Kushwaha since he is trying to mislead society. But his supporters attacked us," said Ashok Kuswa, who had visible injuries on his face and head.

These days Kushwaha is in the middle of a tiff with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Last week, Nitish Kumar asked disgruntled Kushwaha to leave the party following which the latter issued a press statement saying he won’t quit at any cost.

Earlier this month, three Bihar BJP leaders met Kushwaha at AIIMS Delhi, triggering speculations that the latter may join the BJP. BJP spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh said, "Upendra Kushwaha has been a minister in the NDA government. All those leaders inclined towards the politics of development and nationalism are welcome to join our party."

Kushwaha was then admitted to AIIMS for a routine check-up. He was visited by BJP leaders Prem Ranjan Patel, Sanjay Tiger, and Yogendra Paswan. Around two years ago, Kushwaha merged his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) with the JD(U) to return to the party led by Nitish Kumar.