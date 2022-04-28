Madhepura: In a tragic incident, three youngsters were burnt alive after an accident in Bihar's Madhepura district on Wednesday night. Three bike-borne youths returning from a function suffered serious injuries after their two-wheeler was hit by a car on National Highway 106 near Patraha. A fire engulfed the bike following the crash, leading to major burns to all three aboard the two-wheeler.

Incidentally, the convoy of Jan Adhikar Party (Loktrantik) chief Pappu Yadav was passing through the area at the time. In a clip, the JAP chief was seen hurrying to the scene and splashing water on the badly burnt bodies of the victims. Yadav also woke up residents living nearby, before sourcing a water pipe from one of the houses and dousing the bodies of the injured.

He arranged things for them to be rushed to Madhepura Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Medical College in the area. All three, however, succumbed to their injuries later. The deceased have been identified as Sanu Kumar (28), Ravi Kumar (28), and Suman Kumar (18). They were said to be returning from wedding festivities conducted at the household of one Dhirendra Yadav in Khonhi village under Shankarpur Police Station.