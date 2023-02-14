Buxar: Four persons persons were injured after a vehicle in the carcade of Jan Adhikar party chief Pappu Yadav met with an accident on the Arrah-Buxar highway on the intervening night of Tuesday. Car driver Sudhir Kumar, party's district president Sunil Kumar, and two cops were injured in the accident.

Pappu Yadav was unhurt in the incident but many leaders from his party were wounded. The JAP chief was returning home after meeting the Mubarakpur incident victim family in Saran district and attending the wedding of the son of former Buxar District President Parma Yadav, when the mishap occurred.

A truck overtook the convoy brushed in one of the vehicles leading to a pileup within the convoy. The incident took place on the Brahmapur four lane road connecting Arrah and Buxar. Following the accident, the injured were rushed to the nearest hospital in Shahpur in Bhojpur district.

On Monday the JAP leader tweeted a video of him meeting the family of Rahul Singh who was beaten to death in Mubarakpur. "Reached out to help the family of Rahul Singh who was beaten to death by criminals in Manjhi, Mubarakpur in the fight for justice! The government should conduct a speedy trial in this case and get punishment within three months. Where are those who bake political bread by creating an ethnic frenzy? At least fight for the justice of his bereaved sister," he wrote in Hindi.