Arrah: The Income Tax department on Tuesday raided several locations in Arrah of Bihar in connection with an alleged tax evasion case worth crores related to irregularities in the sand business, officials said. The sleuths of the Income Tax department conducted raids on the residence of JD(U) MLC Radha Charan Sah alias Seth in Arrah.

Raids were also conducted on the premises of Jeevan Gupta in Patna. If sources are to be believed, the raids were conducted in connection with tax evasion worth crores of rupees due to irregularities in the sand business. According to sources, income tax raids were going on at many places including MLC residence located at Babu Bazar of Arrah when reports last came in.

If sources are to be believed, the Income tax officials are investigating the movable and immovable property of JD(U) MLC Radha Charan Sah alias Seth. The Income tax raids have also been conducted at Seth's private residence on Patna Boring Road and government residence on Veerchandra Patel Path.

The income tax team also carried out searches at Radha Charan Sah's old residence at Babu Bazar, besides his premises at Gopali Chowk, shop at Mahadeva Road, Regal Hotel at Shaheed Bhawan, Regal Resort at Bypass, new residence at Bihari Mill and Gyansthali School at Mahadeva Road.

Besides, raids are also going on at the residence of Jeevan Gupta, Seth's business partner in Patna and other locations. Another income tax raid was conducted at the house of Dr Ashok Prasad, MD, Broadson, and former Zilla Parishad President Jyoti Soni, located in Parev Pital Nagri village of Bihta.

In Arrah, the IT team, along with a heavy posse of SSB jawans reached JD(U) MLC's house and sealed the entry and exit gates. Radha Charan Sah is JD(U)'s MLC from the Bhojpur-Buxar seat. He had won the seat last year for the second time in a row. Sah defeated Grand Alliance candidate Anil Samrat by 2,306 votes. He was an MLC of RJD earlier, but left the party in the middle of the first term and joined JD(U). State president Umesh Kushwaha has entrusted him with the important responsibility of state vice-president.