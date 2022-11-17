Bagaha (Bihar): The Indo-Nepal border will be sealed for the next 72 hours ahead of the general election in Nepal. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting between the officials of India and Nepal. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh share a long border with Nepal and the people of both countries do not require a Visa or Passport to cross the border.

"A letter has been received from the Election Commissioner of the Nawalparasi district in Nepal regarding the closure. Action is being taken in this regard. However, the border will be opened at 8 pm on Sunday," said Rajendra Prasad, Gandak Barrage Company Commander Inspector.

Election Commission Deputy Secretary and Spokesperson Kamal Bhattarai wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs of India and informed about the same. Following the decision, the people will not be allowed to travel between the two countries from midnight of November 17. The polling will be held on November 20 in Nepal.

In case anyone travels in Nepal via airline, they have to produce a Passport and ticket. The official said that emergency services including ambulances, water tankers, milk tankers, fire tenders etc. have been exempted.