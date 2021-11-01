Kaimur: Undeniably, Covid norms were thrown to the wind at a programme in Bihar's Kaimur district, as fans thronged to take a glimpse of Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav who was invited as the chief guest in the programme. The event was organised on the occasion of the fifth death anniversary of late Rambachan Yadav on October 30.

Following the violation, police on Sunday booked Babban Yadav and Dadan Yadav for organising the programme without permission and also for violating the Covid-19 guidelines.

Chainpur Police Station in-charge, Uday Bhanu Singh said, "the program was organized without the permission of the administration. The Covid-19 guidelines were not adhered to. Hence, action has been initiated against organisers Babban Yadav and Dadan Yadav under appropriate sections under IPC."

According to the information, a program was organized on the occasion of the death anniversary of Rambachan Yadav alias Rambachan Pehalwan at Dumarkon Village on Saturday, where actor Khesari Lal Yadav was invited as the chief guest. Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Jama Khan and many panchayat level public representatives of Chainpur block were also present.

Although no hoardings or pamphlets were distributed to advertise the programme, a huge number of people gathered at the event. It is said that the people gathered through the information on social media platforms.

